Yellowjackets Women’s Basketball Wins in Overtime, Saints Fall in Superior Shootout

Hannah Norlin scored a career-high 32 points in Wisconsin-Superior's win while Kaylee Kennedy scored a career-high 27 in St. Scholastica's loss.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Wisconsin-Superior women’s basketball team battled against UW-Stout to get the 86-80 win in overtime to sweep the Superior Shootout and hand the Blue Devils their first loss of the season.

Hannah Norlin scored a career-high 32 points and tied the game with just 13 seconds left to force overtime. Eva Reinertsen scored 25 points while Ellie Leadstrom scored nine, career-highs for both of them.

The Yellowjackets (11-1) will host Crown on Wednesday

In other action, the St. Scholastica women’s basketball team struggled to get the offense going as Concordia dominated getting the 84-57 win. Kaylee Kennedy continued to have a strong weekend, scoring a career-high 27 points in the Saints loss. Danielle Cieluch scored a season-best 10 points.

The Saints (1-9) will host Martin Luther on Wednesday.