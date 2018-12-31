Annual Noon Year’s Eve at Lake Superior Zoo

Parents and children celebrate the New Year

DULUTH, Minn.- The Lake Superior Zoo hosted its annual Noon Year’s Eve event for parents and children to celebrate the New Year.

Everyone enjoyed a variety of activities like a scavenger hunt and a complimentary cider toast, even a ball drop with Lana the Tiger.

The event was not only fun, but a learning experience for the zoo’s visitors.

“We love having family friendly events like this. Its why we’re here, we exist for the community and a place for families to come and have fun and learn more about animals and conservation in our area and around the world.”

The Lake Superior Zoo will be open year round for 2019.