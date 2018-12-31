Locals Share New Year’s Resolutions for 2019

DULUTH, Minn.- 2018 is almost over and now New Year’s resolutions are getting set as a chance for people to aspire to goals in the upcoming year.

New year’s Eve is a time to reflect.

For many people 2018 had its fair share of good and bad.

“It was pretty good for me, I graduated High school.

“It’s full of a lot of ups and downs.”

“It was good, kind of bad for family.”

No matter the circumstances goals are created as a new year and a new start approaches.

“Hopefully this year I can do more of independent housing with specialized resources for me and to be able to reach out for help when I need help.”

“My New Year’s resolution is to love myself like Kanye West does.”

Aspiring resolutions all have a different meaning for each person.

“Nobody else in my family has done it, so its kind of important to me, got to be the first one to do it.”

Overall good or bad, the tradition of setting new year’s resolutions continues to help those overcome the odds and improve in their daily lives.

When choosing a resolution experts say to remember to keep it simple and always write down your goals.