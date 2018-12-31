Michigan Man Dies After Collision With Snow Plow

Man identified as 48-year-old Derek Tuomi of White Pine

ONTANAGON, Mich. – A man is dead after his car crashed into a snow plow truck in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Authroities in Ontanagon County, Michigan, have identified the man as 48-year-old Darren Tuomi of White Pine.

Police say his Volkswagen Golf rear-ended a county truck Saturday night on M-64.

The sheriff’s department believes speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.