Michigan Man Dies After Collision With Snow Plow
Man identified as 48-year-old Derek Tuomi of White Pine
ONTANAGON, Mich. – A man is dead after his car crashed into a snow plow truck in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Authroities in Ontanagon County, Michigan, have identified the man as 48-year-old Darren Tuomi of White Pine.
Police say his Volkswagen Golf rear-ended a county truck Saturday night on M-64.
The sheriff’s department believes speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.
The accident remains under investigation.