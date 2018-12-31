DULUTH, Minn. — Fresh snow arrived this morning,with strong cold winds behind it. This is forecasted to turn on lake effect snow this afternoon and surge in dangerous cold wind chills to ring in 2019 tonight, Meteorologist Brittney Merlot reports.



Good morning Northland! Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Storm Advisories and Freezing Spray Warnings are in effect today. Old Man Winter wanted to make sure that we remembered his presence this December by giving us not only 1, but 2 snow storms within a week. Waking up to completely snow covered roads this morning, the plows are hard at work again.

Heavy snowfall rates overnight dumped 6″ for some of us, and around 2-5″ for the majority. Snow will continue to fall from this system until around 11am.

Then we will see it switch to mainly the south shore and snow belt, as the lake effect snow machine turns on. This will dump an additional 2-5″ along the south shores through this afternoon and into this evening. The snow should end by 10pm, leaving clear skies behind it. With winds strongly gusting out of the north today, at 15-30mph, we will continue to battle blowing and drifting snow. This will recover roads with snow and reduce visibilites to under 1/2 miles at times. These strong winds, paired with diving bitterly cold temperatures tonight, will bring wind chill advisories and warnings as we ring in the New Year. So DON’T leave the jacket at home tonight, be sure to bundle up, because it will be feeling like -20° to -30° below zero wind chills. This can create frost bite in 15 minutes and make for a dangerous overnight (paired with NYE celebrations.) Please make sure your friend and family not only make it home safely tonight, but make sure that they make it INSIDE tonight.

January 1st will be filled with sunshine and chattering teeth. High temperatures will struggle to get above 0°. Winds will be bitter from the northwest at 5-15mph. Stay warm and enjoy your New Year!

Midweek temperatures start to rise and the sunshine still dominates. The next chances for snow (which isn’t much) won’t return until next weekend.

Happy New Years Northland!

Meteorologist Brittney Merlot