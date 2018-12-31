The Depot Prepares for New Year’s Eve Party

The biggest New Year's Eve Party in Twin Ports

The Depot is gearing up for the biggest New Year’s Eve party in Twin Ports

Fox 21 stopped by the Depot to check on the set up for the event.

Three venues, all decorated with its own style.

The event will be hosted by Fox 21’s very own Dan hanger and Nikki Davidson.

Everyone can enjoy live music, free bent paddle beer and a champagne toast at midnight.

A representative says the event is also a celebration of history for the Depot.

“Anytime people can and enjoy this historic building is a good thing, The St. Louis County Heritage Center also known as the Depot is a good thing and celebrate the New Year even better.”

The party begins at 8 pm. You can purchase tickets at the door for $50 for singles and $80 for couples.