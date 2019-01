Wilderness Fall at Home to Bruins

A two-goal third period was the difference as Austin got the win over Minnesota.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Nick Portz scored twice for the Wilderness, but it wouldn’t be enough as Minnesota fell short to the Austin Bruins 5-3 Monday night at the Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Dylan Johnson would score the other goal for the Wilderness, who fall to 17-13-1 on the season. They’ll be back in action Friday night at home against Minot.