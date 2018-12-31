Woman In Custody After Man Stabbed Five Times

TOWN OF BASS LAKE, Wis. – A woman is under arrest and accused of stabbing a man at least five times in Sawyer County.

The crime happened around 1:40 a.m. Dec. 16 in a home on Poppletown Lane in the Town of Bass Lake.

The 27-year-old male victim was stabbed in the head, shoulder, back, chest and calf, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was taken to a hospital. His condition Monday evening was not reported by authorities.

The 27-year-old female suspect is behind bars on a preliminary charge of first degree reckless injury.

Her name will be released when formal charges are filed by the county attorney.