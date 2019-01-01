Man Taken Into Custody on UMD Campus Following Gun Alert

UMD Threat has Been Contained

DULUTH, Minn-

One person has been taken into custody at UMD after police responded to a report a person with a gun on campus.

UMD Police say at 9:01 p.m. Tuesday, police received a 911 call from a suicidal male, with a weapon trying to gain access to the medical school.

Officers from Duluth Police, Minnesota State Patrol, and St. Louis County set up a perimeter around the medical and pharmacy buildings.

Within 20 minutes, the male was taken into custody. He was not harmed, and no weapon was recovered.

No one was hurt in the incident, the man was sent for evaluation with possible criminal charges pending.