Runners Head Out on the Trail for the 12th Annual Barely Organized New Year’s Run

Some Duluthians have already begun their fitness journey.

The 12th annual Barely Organized New Year’s Run was held at Hartley Park today

Starting the new year off right with some outdoor fun, several participants and their pets gathered for their chance to run or walk along the scenic trail of Hartley park.

The organizer says she enjoys hosting the event every year.

“This is something I look forward, and people ask me is it happening again and so it’s kind of fun and I have to give great thanks Hartley Nature Center” said Lisa Messerer

Each year about thirty people participate in the run.