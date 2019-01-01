Saints Hockey Teams Return Home This Weekend

The St. Scholastica women will be at home Friday against Saint Anselm while the men will be home Saturday against Northland College.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica hockey teams will be back in action this weekend with both teams playing a home game.

For the women, it’s been a while since they’ve been in action, when they defeated Wisconsin-Superior on Dec. 11. The women are 8–3–1 on the season and have two tough tests ahead of them this weekend, but they feel rested after the long break and are ready to get back out there.

“It’s always a blessing in disguise because they needed the break and we had some injuries going on at the time and now we’re coming back healthier and I think they’re ready to go because they don’t have to worry about school right now so it’s kind of the best time of the year for them to play hockey,” CSS women’s hockey head coach Jackie MacMillan said.

For the men, they’re ready to dive back into conference play. The Saints went 1–1 at the Superior Showdown last weekend, getting the win in the Bridge Battle rematch. The Saints are 9–3–1 on the season and are ready for the challenges that will come their way as they get into conference play the rest of the season.

“I mean, there’s areas we need to work on. The second half is always harder than the first half because things tighten up defensively, it’s harder to score, so we’re really excited to get into league play this weekend,” CSS men’s hockey head coach Tim Madsen said.

The women will host Saint Anselm on Friday then play at St. Thomas on Saturday, while the men will play a home and home against Northland College, returning to Mars Lakeview Arena on Saturday night.