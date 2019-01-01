Staying Active in Jay Cooke State Park During the Winter

Many visit for winter activities.

DULUTH, Minn.-This winter, many Minnesotans are choosing to be active by exploring nature at Jay Cooke State Park.

The park has a variety of programs this upcoming year including, kids activities and Park after Dark, which is a night snowshoe hike.

Trailblazers also enjoy biggest highlight, the swinging bridge.

The parks naturalist says everyone should get out this winter.

You can’t just stay inside all winter long because you will get depressed and you’ll be thinking winter is way too long so get out and enjoy it” said Kristine Hiller

The park is open daily from 8 am to 10 pm.