Yellowjackets Basketball Returns Home Wednesday to Conference Play

Wisconsin-Superior opens the new year hosting Crown.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Wisconsin-Superior men’s basketball team is back at home Wednesday night hosting Crown, who’s currently first in UMAC play. The Yellowjackets are coming off of two tough road losses, including a close one to conference foe Martin Luther.

Crown has one of the best players in the conference on their team, Tim Wendel, who was named to the D3-Hoops team of the week last month, but the Yellowjackets are focusing on how they can best match up with them.

“Crown is a transition team, so they like to get up and down the court. They want to score 90 to 100 points a game where they don’t want to play defense. If we take longer possessions on offense which we do and then lock in on defense which we do, I think they’re going to struggle against us,” senior guard Troy Scott said.

This is the Yellowjacket’s first home game since Dec. 12 as they got some time off to enjoy the holidays. But with the holidays over they are full steam ahead and using their current schedule to their advantage.

“It’s really an opportunity for us to maximize all of this time we have as we get into UMAC play and just to keep improving. That’s been the motto from day one but now we have the time, we have the capabilities, we’re able to be with each other more both in the gym, in the weight room, in the film room. So for us, it’s just maximizing all those opportunities before we kind of get into a normal routine on Jan. 23 with classes, we can really take another big step over these next three weeks here,” head coach Greg Polkowski said.

Wednesday’s game tips off at 7:15 p.m.