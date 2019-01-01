YMCA Helping People Commit to their New Year’s Health Resolutions

21 day promotion

As 2019 begins getting health is a common New Year”s Resolution and the YMCA wants to help you in that journey.

Some health experts say it takes twenty one days to form a habit.

The YMCA is now offering a membership promotion for those looking to develop the habit of health this new year.

The wellness center is waiving joining fees and the first month membership fee.

Each January the YMCA has an increase in members looking to start fresh on their health journey.

“During this time of year we see a ton of people coming down excited. They’ve created some New Year’s resolutions, but it’s really about for us establishing new habits” said Downtown YMCA Executive Director Jeramy Katchuba.

A personal trainer at the YMCA says creating new habits begin with a commitment.

Blake Peters, a personal trainer, believes timing, family, and work are some of the reasons why people don’t stick to their health and fitness resolutions.

To help keep everyone on track, The YMCA is also offering free personal training sessions during the promotion.

There is still time to sign up the promotion ends on January 4th.

Click here for more information on how the YMCA can help you start your fitness journey.