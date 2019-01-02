Authorities Identify man Found in Ravine

Police say he is With Family now and Doind Well

DULUTH, Minn. – Authorities have identified the man who was found by a hiker in a remote area near the Superior Hiking Trail as 36-year-old William Berger.

Police believe he may have been stranded in the ravine for three to four days.

Duluth Police say Berger was transported to a local area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

In a recent update authorities say the man, who is believed to be homeless, is with family now and doing fine.