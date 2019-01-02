Duluth Area Salvation Army Raises $260,000 Through Red Kettle Campaign

More was raised than last year, but Salvation Army was short of their $300,000 goal

DULUTH, Minn. – The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign has wrapped up for the season.

In the greater Duluth area, the Salvation Army raised about ten percent more money than last year.

In total, they took in about $260,000, just short of their $300,000 goal.

Officials were impressed with how many people helped during the campaign. They got about a hundred new volunteers this year.

“Reminds me a little bit of a barn raising,” said Salvation Army Captain, Teri Ellison. “People really come together in this community to help us serve those that are in need twelve months out of the year.”

The Salvation Army has volunteer and donation opportunities year-round across the region.