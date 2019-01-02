Evers Open to Vetoing Entire GOP-Written Budget if Necessary

Evers Replaces Gov. Scott Walker on Monday

MADISON, Wis. – Democratic Wisconsin Gov.-elect Tony Evers says he isn’t ruling out vetoing the entire state budget if Republicans completely ignore his proposal and decide to write their two-year spending plan.

Evers reiterated in a Wednesday interview with The Associated Press that he wants to work together with Republicans who control the Legislature. But when asked if he would veto a GOP-written budget that disregards his plan, Evers says that “anything’s possible.”

Evers also says he won’t be afraid to veto Republican bills that he doesn’t agree with.

Evers replaces Republican Gov. Scott Walker on Monday. Evers is required to submit a two-year state budget early in the year. The Legislature will then spend months dissecting it. The new budget year begins in July, but state government doesn’t shut down if that deadline is missed.