Firefighters Battle Virginia House Fire

The Cause of the Fire Remains Under Investigation

VIRGINIA, Minn. – Firefighters from the Virginia, Eveleth and Mountain Iron fire departments were dispatched to a house fire in Virginia on Tuesday evening.

Authorities say the fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue South.

Upon arrival fire crews say a small house was filled with smoke and a fire in the basement.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.