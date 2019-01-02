Firefighters Battle Virginia House Fire
The Cause of the Fire Remains Under Investigation
VIRGINIA, Minn. – Firefighters from the Virginia, Eveleth and Mountain Iron fire departments were dispatched to a house fire in Virginia on Tuesday evening.
Authorities say the fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue South.
Upon arrival fire crews say a small house was filled with smoke and a fire in the basement.
No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.