Fit and Fabulous Tech to Help You Stay Motivated in 2019

Steve Van Dinter with Verizon Wireless Offers Tech Gadgets to Help Keep You on the Right Track in 2019

DULUTH, Minn. – Verizon can help put a little pep in your step if health and fitness are on your 2019 to-do list.

These wearable devices make hitting the gym something to look forward to:

• Fitbit Versa –The perfect fitness companion for recording workouts, heart rate zones, sleep patterns and more.

• Palm – Make a resolution to spend more time in the now for 2019. Palm makes it easy to stay connected without being consumed by distractions. Also, paired with the fitness armband, it’s the perfect workout buddy to help keep track of your distance and keep the music pumping!

• JBL Everest Wireless In-Ear Headphones – Free yourself with these completely wireless headphones, ideal for your active lifestyle.

• Google Home Hub – Enjoy working out at home by letting Google walk you through a lesson. Just ask it to play you a 10 minute yoga workout on its 7 inch screen or on your big screen tv connected via Chromecast.

• UA Protect Kickstash Case – What happens when fashion and function meet? You get the Kickstash Case! Store up to three cards so you don’t need to bring your wallet. And with a backdoor that folds out into a kickstand you can now use your device to record your workout, your backswing and even watch videos to ensure you’re doing everything right.