Gov. Scott Walker Appoints Ashland County District Attorney

Meany has Practiced law for More Than 35 Years

ASHLAND, Wis. – Governor Scott Walker appointed St. Croix County Circuit Court and Attorney David Meany as Ashland County District Attorney on Wednesday.

“We are pleased to appoint David Meany to be the next district attorney for Ashland County,” said Governor Walker. “Meany is a distinguished attorney with tremendous leadership experience and a strong commitment to the rule of law. He has demonstrated the skills, character, and commitment to justice to serve the citizens of Ashland County well.”

Meany has practiced law for more than 35 years and has served since January 2015 as the Administrator for the Division of Legal Services at the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Attorney General Brad Schimel spoke highly of Meany stating, “Law enforcement, crime victims and all of the citizens of Ashland County are very fortunate to have such a highly experienced and capable attorney appointed as their district attorney. Dave Meany will be a great leader to follow in the footsteps of Kelly McKnight, the outstanding former Ashland County DA.”

Meany will be replacing Kelly J. McKnight.