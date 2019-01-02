Keeping Your Pets Safe During Brutal Cold Temperatures

A Place for Fido in the Fitger's Complex Offers Unique Materials for Pets During Dangerously Cold Temperatures

DULUTH, Minn. – The cold temperatures aren’t just hard on humans, our pets also need to stay safe and warm this winter.

Pet experts and the owners of A Place for Fido in the Fitger’s Complex in Duluth recommend bringing outside animals inside during the deep freeze and limit their exposure to the cold.

A Place for Fido sells all kinds of cold weather pet gear such as jackets, boots and ointments to protect paws.

Jamie Parent, Owner of A Place for Fido, says it’s important to bring your animal in to their location for an exact fitting when it comes to purchasing a jacket for your pet.

“Measurements are extremely important. Your girth measurement isn’t the only thing. I had a dog in yesterday, and I tried six different coats just to find the right one. If you have the dog with you to try the gear on, that’s the way to do it,” said Parent.

While dogs with shorter fur will need extra help staying warm, parent says it’s a good idea for dogs of all types and sizes to be properly dressed for the frigid weather.

Click here to learn more information.