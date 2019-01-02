Officer Describes Ravine Rescue

Man experiencing homelessness was pulled from a ravine in West Duluth on Monday

DULUTH, Minn. – On Monday night, a man was pulled from a ravine along Kingsbury Creek near the Lake Superior Zoo.

A man was hiking with his wife and dogs along the Superior Hiking Trail when he passed a man experiencing homelessness in a sleeping bag in a ravine.

He contacted police and led them to the location where he saw the man, about three-quarters of a mile from the Lake Superior Zoo.

Duluth Police Officer Jeremy O’Connor responded to the situation.

He found the man in a semi responsive state inside his sleeping bag.

The man said he needed to go to the hospital.

Officer O’Connor estimates he had been there for three or four days.

He credits the hiker who reported seeing him for saving the man’s life.

“He saw something and he said something. If he wouldn’t have said anything to me or wouldn’t have passed this on along at all he might not have been alive,” said Officer O’Connor. “He probably wouldn’t have made it through the night in my opinion.”

Officer O’Connor checked on the man’s condition Wednesday.

He is still in the hospital getting medical treatment but is reportedly doing better.

Duluth police say that situation is rare but they often come across people experiencing homelessness.

Officers carry hats, gloves, and mittens in their patrol cars they use to help people in need. Those are donated by people in the community.