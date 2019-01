Officials Remind Rural Residents to Clear Address Markers

Hidden Signs Makes it Difficult for First Responders

CASS COUNTY, Minn. – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office issued an important reminder to folks in rural communities as snow starts to pile up.

Sheriff Tom Burch is reminding residents to make sure their address sign is free of snow and ice.

Officials say snow can often pile up and hide the signs making it difficult for responders to find your residence in the event of an emergency.