Saints Basketball Sweep Knights at Home

Both St. Scholastica basketball teams got wins over Martin Luther on Wednesday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica women’s basketball team captured their first home win of the season as they topped Martin Luther 74-39 Wednesday night at the Reif Gym.

Mariah Pearson and Emma Schmidt combined for 32 points for the Saints.

The men played just as well, too, as they knocked off the Knights 64-55. Esko native and Saints freshman Quinn Fischer led the team with 16 points.