St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin Sworn in for Third Term

Rubin has been County Attorney since 2011

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Louis County Attorney, Mark Rubin, was sworn in for his third term in office on Wednesday.

Rubin has been the County Attorney since 2011. He has worked for St. Louis County since 1978.

He looks forward to following through with the nationwide civil opioid lawsuit St. Louis County is a part of.

Rubin discussed the decision to run for re-election with his family and is glad he made the decision to seek another term.

“It becomes a little surreal. The first time was such a phenomenal effort and such a hotly contested race and these last two times feel like just a little bit of affirmation, kind of like a vote of confidence I guess, so I feel honored and grateful,” said Rubin.

Rubin’s third term will end in January 2023.