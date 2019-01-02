UWS Women Extend Win Streak, Men Fall to Top-Ranked Storm

The Wisconsin-Superior women's basketball team push their win streak to 10 with a win over Crown.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Six players scored at least eight points as the Wisconsin-Superior women’s basketball team knocked off Crown 83-46 Wednesday night at the Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

Eva Reinertsen led the way with 13 points. Hannah Norlin was held in check as she finished with 8 points as the Yellowjackets have won 10 straight.

For the men, they led by two points at the half, but couldn’t hang on as they fall to Crown 83-70. Montroy Scott led the way with 22 points and scored his 1000th career point in the first half.