Winning Mega Millions Jackpot Sold in New York

NEW YORK – One ticket matched all five numbers and the mega ball to win the Mega Millions $425 million dollar jackpot.

The lucky ticket was sold at an Auto Service Center in Glen Head, in Nassau County, New York.

Lottery officials say it’s the second time the jackpot has been won on New Year’s Day.

The last time it happened was in 2008 in Texas.

The winner has not yet come forward, but some are hopeful that the winner is a local.

Seven other players won smaller prizes of at least one million dollars.

One of those winners was in Pennsylvania, three in New York and one each in Ohio, South Carolina and Texas.