Davenport Found Guilty of Murder

Sentencing Will Take Place on January 7

DULUTH, Minn. – A jury has found a Duluth man guilty of first degree murder in the February 2017 fatal shooting of 22-year-old UMD student William Grahek.

Deandre Davenport, 22, was found guilty on December 28 first degree murder while committing a burglary, first degree murder while committing aggravated robbery and second degree intentional homicide.

The verdict could mean a mandatory life sentence with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

Davenport will be sentenced on January 7.