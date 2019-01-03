Dunham’s Sports To Close In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Dunham’s Sports in Duluth is preparing to close its doors at the end of the month.

Signs on the store in the Burning Tree Plaza near the Miller Hill Mall say the location will officially close on Saturday, Jan. 26.

We reached out to a company spokesman about the reason why, but did not hear back Thursday.

A representative at the Dunham’s store in Virginia said that location does not have plans to close.

Dunham’s has more than 200 stores in the U.S.

It opened at least six new stores in 2018, according to its website.