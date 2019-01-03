Ely Man Lands $1 Million Lottery Prize

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (Press Release) – Imagine waking up on New Year’s Day and discovering that you have won $1 million. That is how the new year began for Ely resident Andy Gibbons. After double checking his Minnesota Millionaire Raffle ticket “eight times” to make sure that he was not mistaken, he did something many brand new millionaires would not; Gibbons went to work.

“After I realized I had won, I actually had work to do so I went to work. I work at a camp and there was some cleaning that needed to be done. I went to work and cleaned some lodges,” he said.

“It didn’t really sink in until about 9 a.m.,” he said. “I wasn’t really sure until I heard it through Facebook that the winner was from Ely.” Gibbons finally took time off work to claim the $1 million prize on Jan. 3.

Voyageur Short Stop, located at 1815 E. Sheridan St. in Ely, sold Gibbons’ winning ticket. His ticket matched the number 442917. The business will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Superpumper Inc., located at 1749 University Ave. in Crookston, also sold a Raffle ticket worth $1 million, which matched the number 091593. That prize has not yet been claimed.