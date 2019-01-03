Duluth Police Investigating Park Point Burglaries

One Individual was Taken to the Hospital for Treatment

DULUTH, Minn. – According to the Duluth Police Department three burglaries were reported between 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on Park Point.

Officers say the incidents happened between the 1200 block of Minnesota Avenue and the 800 Block of South Lake Avenue.

In one incident a resident was home and assaulted.

The individual was taken to the hospital for treatment and his condition is not known at this time.

The police department says this is an active investigation.

It is not known if the three incidents are related.