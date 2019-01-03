Local Artist Gives a Gift to Firefighters Who Saved His Life Years Ago

Plaque was presented to Station 10 in Gary-New Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn.- Local artist Eric Waller presented a hand-carved, marble plaque to Station 10 to show his appreciation for the men who saved his life six years ago.

On a late evening in 2012, Station 10 responded to a call of an overturned vehicle on Grand Avenue.

While on the scene, the response team found two victims unresponsive outside of the car.

One of them was Eric Waller.

For about a week the local artist dedicated his time creating a plaque resembling the station’s building.

As a special thank you the plaque was revealed to the firefighters for their life saving efforts.

Waller is happy to have a second chance at life.

“These guys never get enough thanks and my life is one hundred percent turned around and going strong, raising a family the way it is supposed to be done. Every day is a gift and I wouldn’t be here without these guys,” said Eric Waller.

Captain Consi, who was one of the responding firefighters, says he is appreciative to receive the plaque, but is honored that Waller is flourishing.

“It’s almost beyond words that he would make something so beautiful and take his own time to do something like that. The greatest reward too is to find out that he is doing so well,” said Captain Consi.

The local artist is now a father to a two year old son and is grateful to be alive to raise a child of his own.

Waller gives thanks to his mom for teaching him the importance of giving back to the men and women who save lives every day.