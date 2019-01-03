Lumerjack Girls Hockey Streaking into 2019

The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girls hockey team are looking carryover their momentum into the second half of the season.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girls hockey team ended 2018 on a four-game winning streak, putting them in 9th place in the latest Minnesota State Hockey polls.

Already topping their win total from last season, the Lumberjacks now have bigger goals for this season.

“Our end I think for any team would be to get to the state tournament. That’s our goal come February. We’re happy with where we’re at in the beginning, but at the same time, I think there’s lots of things we can improve on and our focus is hopefully playing at the state tournament,” head coach Courtney Olin said.

The jacks will look to make it five wins in a row as they take on the Duluth Northern Stars on Thursday night.