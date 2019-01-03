MN Power Crews Working to Restore Power to More Than 1,000 Customers

DULUTH, Minn. According to the Minnesota Power outage map, there are 1,142 customers affected by a recent power outage.

The outage is affecting customers in the Central Hillside and East Superior Street areas.

MN Power says restoration is expected by 5:00 p.m.

There is no word on what caused the power outage at this time.

For the latest outage information you can check the Minnesota Power outage map at http://outagemap.mnpower.com/external/default.html.