Prep Basketball: Rails Sweep, Giants Girls Pick Up Road Win

Both Proctor basketball squads picked up wins while Mesabi East girls defeated Duluth Marshall on the road.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Proctor basketball teams had a successful night, as the girls defeated Cloquet 62-51 while the boys hung on for the close win over Hibbing, 66-63.

In the girls game, Cloquet’s Allie Wojtysiak led all scorers with 29 points while Proctor’s Sam Pogatchnik led the Rails with 22 points. For the boys, Jake Pioro led the Rails with 17 points. Hibbing’s Luke Lundell broke the school record for career three-pointers at 241.

In other girls basketball action, defending section 7AA champ Mesabi East took on 7-1 Duluth Marshall but in the end, the champs hung on as the Giants got the 82-79 road win.