Prep Hockey: Spartans, Hunters Boys; Lumberjacks Girls Victorious

Superior and Duluth Denfeld won on the road while Cloquet-Esko-Carlton defended home ice.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Superior boys hockey team started 2019 on a high note as they got the road win over Duluth Marshall 5-2. Cayden Laurvick netted a hat trick while Gunnar Hansen and Spencer Gudowski each tallied one for the Spartans. Carter Sullivan and Xavier McNulty each scored for the Hilltoppers.

In other boys action, Duluth Denfeld also picked up the road win, defeating Proctor 3-1. Zach DeCaro, Payton Budisalovich and Griffin Lehet all scored in the Hunters’ win.

In girls action, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton defeated Duluth 4-1 at home. Taylor Nelson netted a hat trick of her own, while Kiana Bender scored the other goal. Emma Fellman scored for the Northern Stars.