St. Scholastica President to Step Down by end of Year

Dr. Geary Started her Term on July 1

DULUTH, Minn. – Dr. Colette Geary has made the decision that she will step down as president of the College of St. Scholastica by December 2019.

In a recent announcement made to staff and students Dr. Geary wrote:

“In recent discussions with Board Chair Chris Dolan, I have shared with him the unanticipated challenges that the relocation to beautiful Duluth has posed for my family. In looking to the future, I have reluctantly come to the conclusion that it will be best for me and my family that my commitment to the College presidency concludes within one year from now, or by December of 2019. It has been my profound privilege to serve as president of the College. The St. Scholastica community, inspired and guided by the Benedictine values, is truly quite special. It is this distinctiveness that drew me here from the East and is also what makes it heartbreaking to think about leaving. But life is full of difficult decisions, and how we balance our time and our commitments to our loved ones is a responsibility that we each face uniquely and unavoidably.“

The Board of Trustees Chair Chris Dolan wrote on behalf of the board saying,“Under Dr. Geary’s strong leadership and with the hard work of the entire St. Scholastica Community, the College has flourished, built strong community partnerships, and served the changing needs of our students. The Board is extremely thankful to Dr. Geary for all she has done and will do to strengthen our College. We are blessed to have a skilled leadership team in place, and Dr. Geary will continue to guide our future until the end of her term.”

Dr. Colette Geary was appointed as the president of the college on April 1, 2016, and started her term on July 1, 2016.

Geary succeeded Dr. Larry Goodwin to become the 12th president of the school.