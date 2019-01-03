Uncle Loui’s Offers Free Breakfast to Unpaid Coast Guard during Shutdown

Cafe owner's generosity is helping about 90 employees.

DULUTH, Minn.- Uncle Loui’s Café is giving back to the Coast Guard as the government shutdown continues.

Now until the end of the shutdown, active Coast Guard personnel can show their ID and receive a free breakfast.

So far only three employees have received a meal.

Uncle Loui’s Café is proud to help the men and women that protect our country.

“They do so much for this community and I think they are kind of a silent military, they’re not around a lot, we don’t see them a lot but they’re in our and they keep us safe” said owner Debby Strop.

Federal prison workers in the area are also being affected, as they are not getting paid during the shutdown.

Uncle Loui’s is making plans to offer free breakfast to them as well.

The cafe is located at 520 E 4th St.