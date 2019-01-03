Warming Shelter Opens in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis.-A new overnight warming shelter has opened in Superior.

The shelter, being called the Ruth House Night Warming Center, is located at 1901 N. 12th St., and will open whenever it goes below 20 degrees from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

When at the shelter, the group will help supply a warm place to sleep, a needs assessment, and food.

Those organizing the program said they’ve had first-hand experience with homelessness which helps them understand more about the people coming into their shelter.

“Most of us on the committee have been homeless before, so we’re understanding of what it’s like. We kind of have a baseline understanding of what is needed,” said Calliope Wilson, the board member.

An overnight warming shelter is also currently in the works in Duluth’s City Center West on the 5800 block of Grand Avenue.

Leadership of the site said they are still training staff at that location and hope to open the next time temperatures are frigid.