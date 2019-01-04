CHUM Hosts Legislative Send Off

DULUTH, Minn.-The Minnesota legislative session begins next Tuesday, but before local politicians head out of town, they met with leaders from CHUM today to discuss their top priorities.

During the annual send off and blessing, CHUM management said they want the top priorities this year for the legislature to be more affordable housing in Duluth, getting more childcare funding, and having more food security for the needy.

CHUM staff said they are always happy to see legislators go to their shelters because it gives those leaders a better understanding of the issues Duluth deals with.

“Well, I think an experience is always better than just an isolated experience – they are the best one to answer that question – but for us we get to know there’s a real connection with our work,” said Lee Stuart, the executive director of CHUM.

An overnight warming shelter is also currently in the works in Duluth’s City Center West on the 5800 block of Grand Avenue.

Leadership of the site said they are still training staff there and hope to open the next time temperatures are frigid.