Enjoy The Outdoors & Try New Winter Activities At Bluefin Bay On Lake Superior

Active Adventures: Skiing, Snowshoeing, Yaktrack Rentals and More To Get You Outdoors!

TOFTE, Minn. — In this week’s Active Adventures we take you to Bluefin Bay Resorts on Lake Superior!

They offer free rentals of skis, snowshoes, yaktraks and more with your stay at the resort! Temperance River State Park is 2 miles away and it’s a great option to get out and test out a new outdoor activity without having to buy the items or pay outrageous rental fees. Oberg Mountain and trail head is also only 7 miles from the resort. With many hiking trail and cross country trails nearby , a shuttle is also offered to and from! Relax in an outdoor hot tub after your weekend workout and dine at their on site restaurant.

Check out the winter special rates they have going on and get outside and be active this winter!

WEBSITE: Click Here

ONLINE RESERVATIONS: Click Here

LOCATION: 7192 MN-61, Tofte, MN 55615

PHONE NUMBER: (218) 663-7296