Greyhounds Ready for Class AA Championship Rematch

Duluth East will look to avenge their loss against Minnetonka.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth East boys hockey team will host top-ranked Minnetonka in a rematch of last season’s Class AA championship game, where the Skippers came out on top of the Greyhounds.

Head coach Mike Randolph says he knows this was a game that the players had circled on their calendars since the beginning of the season.

“Obviously as a coaching staff, we’re hoping their not looking too forward to it. We still have to play an excellent team in Stillwater. I hope the guys are ready for both games and they should be. We haven’t played since last weekend and I think based on practice, they seem to be ready to go,” said Randolph.

Puck drop for Saturday’s game is set for 3 o’clock at the Heritage Center.