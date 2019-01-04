Healthy Eating is Beneficial to New Year’s Resolutions

DULUTH, Minn.- Living a healthy lifestyle is a usual goal to achieve in the beginning of the new year for most people and eating better is a one way to improve our overall health.

Several health experts say healthy eating results in glowing skin, gives you a boost of energy and even better it helps save money.

A UMD dietitian believes when dealing with someone who wants to eat healthy don’t focus on taking things out of your diet so quickly.

“So i focus on what we can add to our diet, increasing fruits and vegetables, increasing whole grains, increasing fiber,”

Getting more sleep is another way to help in your journey of a healthy lifestyle.