Ice Caves Remain Closed

Access to the Site may Change

DULUTH, Minn. – During the federal shutdown the Apostle Island sea caves are remaining closed.

The islands, which are run by the National Park Service, also posted on Facebook before the shutdown that they will not have any park services at the site during that time period.

They also want to remind the public that access to the site may change without notice.

To find out more about the ice conditions visit https://www.nps.gov/apis/index.htm.