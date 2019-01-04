Lake Superior Estuarium Holds Open House

Staff Wants More to Learn About Lake and Estuary

DULUTH, Minn.- There’s much about Lake Superior and it’s surrounding water that the public isn’t aware of, according to the Lake Superior Reserve.

On Friday, the National Estuarine Research Reserve had an open house to help educate more about our neighborly body of water.

Staff said they have a variety of interactive educational tools and programs to help you learn more about the lake and the estuary.

Which is deserved, they said, because it is a vital part of our landscape.

“It’s important to know what everything is, what the different water bodies are, what the cultural history is here,” said Megan Hogfeldt, Educational Intern at the Reserve.

“The Estuary is a very biodiverse system, and if we help protect it and teach people about it, it can stay around for much longer.”

Their regular River Talks series takes place next Wednesday, where they will discuss local streams and the challenges they face.

For more information on events, visit https://lakesuperiorreserve.org/events/