Lawsuit Dismissal Appealed by Former UMD Coaches

The Appeal was Filed in State Court Last Week

DULUTH, Minn. – Former University of Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey coach Shannon Miller, former softball coach Jen Banford and former women’s basketball coach Annette Wiles are appealing a judge’s decision to dismiss their lawsuit citing discrimination based on sexual orientation.

In October a judge dismissed the state lawsuit filed by the three former coaches against the University of Minnesota Duluth.

The coaches’ state claims were dismissed because the judge found they were filed after the statute of limitations had passed and that they were based on claims that had already been decided at the federal level.

“We agree with the judge’s decision to dismiss the case and we will continue to aggressively defend ourselves through the legal proceedings,” said Lynne Williams, UMD Director of Marking and Public Relations.

Miller won a federal lawsuit against the university in March that awarded her more than $3.7 million after a jury found Miller faced sex discrimination and retaliation at the university when her contract was not renewed.

The appeal was filed in state court last week.