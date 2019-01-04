Northland’s Largest Baby Shower Happening Now
DULUTH, Minn. – Life 97.3 and St. Luke’s Hospital are partnering throughout the month of January to throw the Northland’s Largest Baby Shower!
Life 97.3 is encouraging residents in the community to donate typical baby shower items that will ultimately benefit a number of organizations spread across the Northland that are helping families in need.
Below is a list of all the organizations that are being supported and also a list of drop-off locations.
Organization Partners:
Duluth – Women’s Car Center
Superior – Superior Life Care Center
Hayward – Northwoods New Life Resource Center
Hibbing and Virginia – Options for Women
Ashland – New Day Advocacy Center
Grand Marais – Violence Prevention Center
Grand Rapids – New Beginnings Pregnancy Care Center
Area Drop Off Locations:
Duluth – St. Luke’s Hospital lobby, Cub Foods, Eastridge Community Church, Miller Hill Mall Office, Duluth Gospel Tabernacle
Superior – Central Assembly Superior
Proctor – The Landing
Hibbing – Hibbing Alliance Church
Chisholm – Chisholm Baptist Church
Cloquet – Common Ground Coffee Shop
Ashland – Celebration Fellowship
Hayward – Hayward Wesleyan
Proctor – The Landing Church
Grand Rapids – Inspirations Bookstore, Crossroads Mall
