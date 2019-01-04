Northland’s Largest Baby Shower Happening Now

DULUTH, Minn. – Life 97.3 and St. Luke’s Hospital are partnering throughout the month of January to throw the Northland’s Largest Baby Shower!

Life 97.3 is encouraging residents in the community to donate typical baby shower items that will ultimately benefit a number of organizations spread across the Northland that are helping families in need.

Below is a list of all the organizations that are being supported and also a list of drop-off locations.

Organization Partners:

Duluth – Women’s Car Center

Superior – Superior Life Care Center

Hayward – Northwoods New Life Resource Center

Hibbing and Virginia – Options for Women

Ashland – New Day Advocacy Center

Grand Marais – Violence Prevention Center

Grand Rapids – New Beginnings Pregnancy Care Center

Area Drop Off Locations:

Duluth – St. Luke’s Hospital lobby, Cub Foods, Eastridge Community Church, Miller Hill Mall Office, Duluth Gospel Tabernacle

Superior – Central Assembly Superior

Proctor – The Landing

Hibbing – Hibbing Alliance Church

Chisholm – Chisholm Baptist Church

Cloquet – Common Ground Coffee Shop

Ashland – Celebration Fellowship

Hayward – Hayward Wesleyan

Proctor – The Landing Church

Grand Rapids – Inspirations Bookstore, Crossroads Mall

