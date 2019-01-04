Photojournalist- Part Time

KQDS FOX 21 NEWS in Duluth, MN has an opening for a Part Time Photojournalist. Looking for someone experienced shooting and editing non-linear formats under tight deadlines. Need to work well alongside reporters. Should also be comfortable working solo as a multimedia journalist. Proficient with shooting live shots and working in all sorts of weather conditions. Please e-mail application materials to: dclouse@kqdsfox21.tv. (No phone calls please)

EOE FOX 21, owner Red River Broadcast Co., LLC