Photojournalist- Part Time

KQDS FOX 21 NEWS in Duluth, MN has an opening for a Part Time Photojournalist.  Looking for someone experienced shooting and editing non-linear formats under tight deadlines.  Need to work well alongside reporters.  Should also be comfortable working solo as a multimedia journalist.  Proficient with shooting live shots and working in all sorts of weather conditions.   Please e-mail application materials to:  dclouse@kqdsfox21.tv.  (No phone calls please)

 

EOE FOX 21, owner Red River Broadcast Co., LLC

