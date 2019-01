Prep Boys Basketball: Eskomos Top Rebels, Agates Fall to Bombers

The Esko boys basketball team knocked off Moose Lake-Willow River at home.

ESKO, Minn. – The Esko boys basketball team get their fourth win in a row as they top Moose Lake-Willow River 80-65 Friday night at Esko High School.

In other boys action, Jayden Ruberg finished with 39 points, but it wouldn’t be enough as Two Harbors falls to Barnum 74-65.