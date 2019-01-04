Prep Hockey: Greyhounds, Hunters, Mirage Pick Up Home Wins

The Duluth East boys, Denfeld boys and Proctor/Hermantown girls have no trouble at home on Friday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – Sophomore Zarley Ziemski finished with a hat trick as Duluth East got the best of Stillwater 7-3 Friday night at the Heritage Center.

Ryder Donovan chipped in with two goals as well. Next up for the Greyhounds will be a showdown against top-ranked Minnetonka on Saturday.

Also at the Heritage Center, Duluth Denfeld defeated Lake of the Woods 5-1, behind a hat trick by Griffin Lehet.

And in girls action, Proctor/Hermantwon puts up 51 shots on Owatonna as they blank the Huskies 4-0.